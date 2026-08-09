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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs Continental GT 650

CFMoto 650NK vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
650NK vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk Continental gt 650
BrandCFMotoRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc647.95 cc
Power61.18 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Handle Bar View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L12.5 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm174 mm
Length
2114 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1398 mm
Height
1100 mm1067 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm804 mm
Width
757 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFIInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeTelescopic forks
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8904,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0003,53,105
RTO
34,32028,778
Insurance
24,57021,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,4868,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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