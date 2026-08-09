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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs RC 390

CFMoto 650NK vs KTM RC 390

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs. 3.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 25.89 kmpl.
650NK vs RC 390 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk Rc 390
BrandCFMotoKTM
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 3.23 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl25.89 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc373 cc
Power61.18 PS PS43.5 PS PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 390
KTM RC 390
STD
₹3.23 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm158 mm
Length
2114 mm2145 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1340 mm
Height
1100 mm830 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg172 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm824 mm
Width
757 mm760 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph169 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm43.5 PS
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm37 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc373 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8903,66,456
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0003,18,172
RTO
34,32025,453
Insurance
24,57022,831
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,4867,876

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