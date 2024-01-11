Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs KTM 390 Adventure X

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure X
STD
₹2.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm37 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc373 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFISingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm89 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,25,665
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,80,000
RTO
34,32023,900
Insurance
20,43821,765
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3976,999

