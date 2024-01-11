In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or KTM 390 Adventure X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 390 Adventure X Price starts at Rs 2.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 390 Adventure X engine makes power & torque 42.9 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 37 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. KTM offers the 390 Adventure X in 1 colour. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The 390 Adventure X mileage is around 28 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less