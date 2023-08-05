In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway Vieste 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway Vieste 300 Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Vieste 300 engine makes power & torque 18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm & 22 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Keeway offers the Vieste 300 in 1 colour. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Vieste 300 mileage is around 29.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less