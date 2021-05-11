Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Keeway Sixties 300i

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Sixties 300i
Keeway Sixties 300i
Matte Light Blue
₹2.99 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm63 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm22 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc278.2 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledCooling System
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI1-Cylinder/4-Stroke 4-Valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm75 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,31,441
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,99,000
RTO
34,32023,920
Insurance
20,4388,521
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3977,123

    Latest News

    CF Moto launched 650NK SP edition in the international market earlier this year.
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 online bookings commence ahead of launch
    11 May 2021
    While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
    Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
    22 Dec 2022
    Not just a more premium set of equipment, the 650NK SP edition also gets a revised exterior profile.
    CFMoto 650NK SP edition revealed: All you need to know
    31 Mar 2021
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 will feature a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto 650NK BS 6 India launch is just around the corner
    22 Apr 2021
    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
