Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs K-Light 250V

CFMoto 650NK vs Keeway K-Light 250V

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway K-Light 250V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V
Matte Blue
₹2.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFIV-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm49 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,25,670
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,89,000
RTO
34,32023,120
Insurance
20,43813,550
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3976,999

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
    Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
    10 Jan 2024
    Renault India will drive out the next-generation Triber and Kiger models, an EV and two SUVs in the country in the next three years.
    Renault India to drive out 5 models in next 3 years, focus likely on new Duster
    9 Jan 2024
    Renault India has launched the updated Kwid hatchback in the country with a revised list of features, enhancing its appeal further and raising its competitiveness against the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
    2024 Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price and specification comparison
    10 Jan 2024
    Kia Sonet continues to come in three broad trims and is offered in as many as seven variants. There are a plethora of exterior and upholstery colour options as well.
    2024 Kia Sonet drive review: Sportier styling that's now armed with ADAS
    11 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Kia will open the bookings for the 2024 Sonet facelift SUV from December 20. The Nexon, Brezza rival is expected to be launched some time in January next year.
    Kia Sonet facelift SUV first look: Safer, sportier and ready to challenge rivals
    14 Dec 2023
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV comes with host of updates that includes a new exterior look, an updated interior and features galore. The biggest bragging right now is the introduction of ADAS technology, a first in the sub-compact SUV segment.
    Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals
    11 Jan 2024
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
    View all
     