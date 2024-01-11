In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Keeway K300 R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, K300 R engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours.
Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour.
The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl.
