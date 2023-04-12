Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹5.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUDigital
Compression Ratio
11.3:110.8:1
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7586,90,844
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0006,18,000
RTO
34,32049,440
Insurance
20,43823,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,39714,848

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    Kawasaki Z650 RS Anniversary Edition has been launched in the Indian market.
    Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition launched in India
    2 Feb 2022
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.
    Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon
    22 Jan 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     