CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs 5.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.