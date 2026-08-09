In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
650NK vs Ninja 500 Comparison