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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs Ninja 500

CFMoto 650NK vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
650NK vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk Ninja 500
BrandCFMotoKawasaki
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc451 cc
Power61.18 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L14 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm145 mm
Length
2114 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1375 mm
Height
1100 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg171 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm785 mm
Width
757 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeTelescopic Fork
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8906,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0005,66,000
RTO
34,32045,280
Insurance
24,57026,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,48613,713

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