In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KX65 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX65 Price starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KX65 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
650NK vs KX65 Comparison