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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs KLX230RS

CFMoto 650NK vs Kawasaki KLX230RS

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
650NK vs KLX230RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk Klx230rs
BrandCFMotoKawasaki
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 1.79 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc233 cc
Power61.18 PS PS20 PS PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX230RS
Kawasaki KLX230RS
STD 2026
₹1.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L6.6 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm275 mm
Length
2114 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1350 mm
Height
1100 mm1175 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm900 mm
Width
757 mm840 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-80/100-21, Rear :- 100/100-18
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
180 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm20 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm20.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc233 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI4st, 1-cyl, SOHC, 2val, Air-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeNew Uni Trak Swingarm / 223 mm
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeTelescopic fork / 220 mm
Features
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8902,05,020
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0001,79,000
RTO
34,32014,320
Insurance
24,57011,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,4864,406

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