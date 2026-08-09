In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
650NK vs KLX230RS Comparison