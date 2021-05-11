In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 140 Price starts at Rs 4.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KLX 140 in 1 colour. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The KLX 140 mileage is around 14.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less