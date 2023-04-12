Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Kawasaki KLX 110

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
STD
₹3.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm50.6 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUDigital DC-CDI
Compression Ratio
11.3:19.5:1
Displacement
649.3 cc112 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFIAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm53 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,34,275
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,99,500
RTO
34,32023,960
Insurance
20,43810,815
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3977,184

