In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Kawasaki KLX 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 110 Price starts at Rs 3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, KLX 110 engine makes power & torque 7.3 PS @ 7500 rpm & 8.0 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the KLX 110 in 1 colour.
The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
The KLX 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
