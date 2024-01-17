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CFMoto 650NK vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 401 engine makes power & torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl.
650NK vs Svartpilen 401 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk Svartpilen 401
BrandCFMotoHusqvarna
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 2.98 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl29 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc398.63 cc
Power61.18 PS PS46 PS PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
STD
₹2.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L13.5 l
Ground Clearance
150 mm177 mm
Length
2114 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm1368 mm
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
206 kg171.2 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm820 mm
Width
757 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm46 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm64 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm39 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc398.63 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFILC4c 6-speed FI Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
83 mm89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeWP APEX Monoshock, preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeAdjustable WP APEX USD forks, 43mm diameter
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8903,43,737
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,97,741
RTO
34,32023,819
Insurance
24,57022,177
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,4867,388
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

More versatile than the KTM 390 Duke. Allows for a comfier rideShorter seat height will be more inviting for riders, along with larger proportionsOne of the well-designed motorcycles in the sub-500 cc segment

Cons

Not as feature-rich as the KTM 390 DukeMultiple riding modes are missed and would've added a wider safety netThe tube tyres may be a hindrance for long rides

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