In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Price starts at Rs. 2.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 401 engine makes power & torque 46 PS PS & 39 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Svartpilen 401 mileage is around 29 kmpl.
650NK vs Svartpilen 401 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650nk
|Svartpilen 401
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Husqvarna
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|29 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649.3 cc
|398.63 cc
|Power
|61.18 PS PS
|46 PS PS