CFMoto 650NK or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs 2.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, CB300R engine makes power & torque 30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl.