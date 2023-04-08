Saved Articles

CFMoto 650NK vs Honda CB300R

In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹3.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm30.7 bhp @ 9,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm63.043 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc286 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFILiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm76.0 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,83,7583,12,800
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,77,267
RTO
34,32022,181
Insurance
20,43813,352
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,3976,723

    Latest News

    The 2022 Honda CB300R comes available in two different colour options.
    Honda CB300R recalled for sealing plug dislodging
    8 Apr 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    2023 Honda CB300R
    HMSI launches OBD2A-compliant 2023 CB300R at 2.4 lakh
    16 Oct 2023
    Honda CB300R in new Yellow colour scheme.
    India-bound 2024 Honda CB300R revealed globally, gets new colour schemes
    27 Jun 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
