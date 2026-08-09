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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs 650MT

CFMoto 650NK vs CFMoto 650MT

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or CFMoto 650MT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, 650MT engine makes power & torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
650NK vs 650MT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk 650mt
BrandCFMotoCFMoto
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 5.29 Lakhs
Mileage20 kmpl20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc649 cc
Power61.18 PS PS70.70 PS PS

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Shocker View
Front Tyre View
Suspension View
Rear Disc View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Disc View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L18 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm128 mm
Length
2114 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm1425 mm
Height
1100 mm1332 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg218 Kg
Saddle Height
815 mm840 mm
Width
757 mm835 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm62 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeCantilever Type
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeRetractable
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8905,97,460
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0005,29,000
RTO
34,32042,320
Insurance
24,57026,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,48612,841

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