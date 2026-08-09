In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or CFMoto 650MT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, 650MT engine makes power & torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
650NK vs 650MT Comparison