CFMoto 650MT or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes GK350 Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, GK350 engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. Zontes offers the GK350 in 1 colour. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The GK350 mileage is around 26.7 kmpl.