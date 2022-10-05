In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Zontes GK350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zontes GK350 Price starts at Rs 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, GK350 engine makes power & torque 38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours.
Zontes offers the GK350 in 1 colour.
The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The GK350 mileage is around 26.7 kmpl.
