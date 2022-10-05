Saved Articles

CFMoto 650MT vs Zontes 350T

In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Zontes 350T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
350T
Zontes 350T
Orange
₹3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm39.3 PS @ 9500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm62 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm32 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649 cc348 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledSingle cylinder, liquid cooling, engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm84.5 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,3273,78,317
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0003,37,000
RTO
42,32026,960
Insurance
22,00714,357
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,7528,131

    Latest News

    The only difference between both the motorcycle is of the wheels.&nbsp;
    Zontes 350T and 350T ADV launched in India, will go against KTM 390 Adventure
    5 Oct 2022
    The 2024 CFMoto 450MT will be sold in a number of markets, overlapping with new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan
    EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China
    15 Nov 2023
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
    23 Oct 2021
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    The Zontes 350D maxi scooter is priced at 4,787 Euros (approx. <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.22 lakh) in Europe
    Zontes 350D maxi-scooter launched in Europe, likely to come to India
    23 Feb 2023
    Both motorcycles run on alloy wheels so they are not proper off-roaders. However, Zontes does offer a version where the motorcycle is equipped spoked wheels.
    KTM 390 Adventure vs Zontes 350T: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
    24 Feb 2023
