In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
650MT vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650mt
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 5.29 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|70.70 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS