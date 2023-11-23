Saved Articles

CFMoto 650MT vs Ultraviolette F77

In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Ultraviolette F77 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F77
Ultraviolette F77
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
6-SpeedSingle reduction helical gear box
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
83 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,3273,99,632
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0003,80,000
RTO
42,3200
Insurance
22,00719,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,7528,589

