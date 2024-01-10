In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price starts at Rs 3.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Super Meteor 650 engine makes power & torque 47 PS @ 7250 rpm & 52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Super Meteor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less