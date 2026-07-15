In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Price starts at Rs. 4.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, Shotgun 650 engine makes power & torque 47.65 PS PS & 52 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Shotgun 650 in 4 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Shotgun 650 mileage is around 22 kmpl.
650MT vs Shotgun 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650mt
|Shotgun 650
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 5.29 Lakhs
|₹ 4.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|648 cc
|Power
|70.70 PS PS
|47.65 PS PS