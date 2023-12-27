Saved Articles

CFMoto 650MT vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,3277,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0006,89,000
RTO
42,32055,120
Insurance
22,00728,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,75216,609

