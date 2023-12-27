In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours.
Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour.
The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
