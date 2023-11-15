Saved Articles

CFMoto 650MT vs Keeway V302C

In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
V302C
Keeway V302C
Glossy Grey
₹3.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649 cc298 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledTwin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm-
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,3274,35,351
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0003,89,000
RTO
42,32031,120
Insurance
22,00715,231
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,7529,357

    Latest News

    The 2024 CFMoto 450MT will be sold in a number of markets, overlapping with new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan
    EICMA 2023: CFMoto 450MT ADV is the new Royal Enfield Himalayan rival from China
    15 Nov 2023
    The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
    Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
    5 Aug 2023
    The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
    Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
    16 Jun 2023
    The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
    Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
    12 Apr 2023
    The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
    CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
    23 Oct 2021
    Keeway has already opened bookings for the V302C.
    2022 Keeway V302C cruiser launched in India, will rival Royal Enfield 650 Twins
    15 Sept 2022
    Latest Videos

    Benelli's Keeway launched the SR250 motorcycle at the Auto Expo 2023 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway SR250 launched at Auto Expo 2023: Key things to know
    17 Jan 2023
