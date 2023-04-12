In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours
In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650RS Price starts at Rs 6.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Z650RS engine makes power & torque 67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours.
The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The Z650RS mileage is around 23 kmpl.
