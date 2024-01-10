In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Versys 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Versys 650 Price starts at Rs 6.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Versys 650 engine makes power & torque 66 PS @ 8500 rpm & 61 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours.
Kawasaki offers the Versys 650 in 1 colour.
The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The Versys 650 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
