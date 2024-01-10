In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS @ 10000 rpm PS & 37 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 29.24 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less