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CFMoto 650MT vs Kawasaki Ninja 300

In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Ninja 300 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 300 Price starts at Rs. 3.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 300 engine makes power & torque 39 PS PS & 26.1 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Ninja 300 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
650MT vs Ninja 300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650mt Ninja 300
BrandCFMotoKawasaki
Price₹ 5.29 Lakhs₹ 3.17 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc296 cc
Power70.70 PS PS39 PS PS

Filters
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
STD
₹3.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L17 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm140 mm
Length
2180 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm1405 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg179 kg
Height
1332 mm1110 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm780 mm
Width
835 mm715 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph182 kmph
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm49 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc296 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeBottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mm
Front Suspension
Retractable37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,97,4603,56,381
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0003,17,000
RTO
42,32025,360
Insurance
26,14014,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,8417,660

Ninja 300 Comparison with other bikes

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Kawasaki Ninja 300undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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