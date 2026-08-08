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HomeCompare Bikes650MT vs Ninja 500

CFMoto 650MT vs Kawasaki Ninja 500

In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Ninja 500 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 500 Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 500 engine makes power & torque 45.41 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Ninja 500 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
650MT vs Ninja 500 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650mt Ninja 500
BrandCFMotoKawasaki
Price₹ 5.29 Lakhs₹ 5.66 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl26.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc451 cc
Power70.70 PS PS45.41 PS PS

Filters
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
STD
₹5.66 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L14 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm145 mm
Length
2180 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm1375 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg171 kg
Height
1332 mm1120 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm785 mm
Width
835 mm730 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-110/70-17Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm45.4 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm42.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc451 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 8 Valve Parallel Twin DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeMonoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
RetractableTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,97,4606,38,000
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0005,66,000
RTO
42,32045,280
Insurance
26,14026,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,84113,713

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