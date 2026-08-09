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HomeCompare Bikes650MT vs KX112

CFMoto 650MT vs Kawasaki KX112

In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki KX112 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX112 Price starts at Rs. 4.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The KX112 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
650MT vs KX112 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650mt Kx112
BrandCFMotoKawasaki
Price₹ 5.29 Lakhs₹ 4.5 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl24.18 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc112 cc
Power70.70 PS PS-

Filters
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX112
Kawasaki KX112
STD
₹4.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L5 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm330 mm
Length
2180 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm1310 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg77.0 kg
Height
1332 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm870 mm
Width
835 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-70/100 - 19, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubed
Max Speed
170 kmph80 kmph
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm51.6 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc112 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled2st, 1-cyl, P. RE/V, Liquid-cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
21
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6-speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
83 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeUni Trak Swingarm/ 275 mm
Front Suspension
RetractableTelescopic(USD) fork/ 275 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,97,4605,00,128
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0004,50,000
RTO
42,32036,000
Insurance
26,14014,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,84110,749

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