In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
650MT vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650mt
|Eliminator
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 5.29 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|70.70 PS PS
|45 PS PS