In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB500X Price starts at Rs 6.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, CB500X engine makes power & torque 47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CB500X in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CB500X mileage is around 28.6 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less