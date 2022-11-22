Saved Articles

CFMoto 650MT vs Honda CB500X

In 2023 CFMoto 650MT or Honda CB500X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹4.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CB500X
Honda CB500X
STD
₹6.87 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm66.8 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm43.2 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUComputer-Controlled Digital Transistorized With Electronic Advance
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:110.7:1
Displacement
649 cc471.03 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled4 Stroke, SI Engine (Parallel Twin)
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm67 mm
No of Cylinders
22
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,3277,66,869
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0006,87,386
RTO
42,32054,990
Insurance
22,00724,493
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,75216,483

