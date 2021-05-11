In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 CFMoto 650MT or CFMoto 650NK choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs 4.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm & 62 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, 650NK engine makes power & torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less