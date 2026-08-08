In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or CFMoto 650GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, 650GT engine makes power & torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
650MT vs 650GT Comparison