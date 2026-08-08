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HomeCompare Bikes650MT vs 650GT

CFMoto 650MT vs CFMoto 650GT

In 2026 CFMoto 650MT or CFMoto 650GT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650MT Price starts at Rs. 5.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650MT engine makes power and torque 70.70 PS PS & 62 Nm. On the other hand, 650GT engine makes power & torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650MT in 2 colours. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. The 650MT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
650MT vs 650GT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650mt 650gt
BrandCFMotoCFMoto
Price₹ 5.29 Lakhs₹ 5.59 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl20.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc649.3 cc
Power70.70 PS PS62.54 PS PS

Filters
650MT
CFMoto 650MT
STD
₹5.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650MT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Model Name View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L19 L
Ground Clearance
128 mm150 mm
Length
2180 mm2100 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
218 Kg226 Kg
Height
1332 mm1340 mm
Saddle Height
840 mm795 mm
Width
835 mm930 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17, Rear :-160/60-R17Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-160/60-ZR17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
170 kmph195 kmph
Max Power
70.70 PS @ 8750 rpm62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
62 Nm @ 7000 rpm58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline,4-stroke,Liquid cooled2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeCantilever type
Front Suspension
RetractableRetractable type
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,97,4606,30,331
Ex-Showroom Price
5,29,0005,59,000
RTO
42,32044,720
Insurance
26,14026,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,84113,548

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