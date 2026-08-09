In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Vespa Justin Bieber Edition choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Justin Bieber Edition Price starts at Rs. 6.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, Justin Bieber Edition engine makes power & torque 12.50 PS PS & 12.4 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Justin Bieber Edition mileage is around 37 kmpl.
650GT vs Justin Bieber Edition Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650gt
|Justin bieber edition
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|₹ 6.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649.3 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|62.54 PS PS
|12.50 PS PS