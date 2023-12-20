In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours.
The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl.
