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CFMoto 650GT vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
650GT vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650gt Street twin
BrandCFMotoTriumph
Price₹ 5.59 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage20.0 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity649.3 cc900 cc
Power62.54 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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CFMoto 650GT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Handle Bar View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
19 L12 L
Length
2100 mm2090
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
226 Kg-
Height
1340 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm760 mm
Width
930 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-160/60-ZR17Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
195 kmph-
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649.3 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooled270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm84.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Retractable typeKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,30,3318,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0007,95,000
RTO
44,72063,600
Insurance
26,61126,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,54819,017

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