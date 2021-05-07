Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes650GT vs SEIEMMEZZO

CFMoto 650GT vs Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledInline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valves
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1987,72,771
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0006,89,000
RTO
44,72055,120
Insurance
22,47828,651
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,45916,609

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The teaser image hints that the 650GT BS 6 motorcycle may not go through any notable exterior tweaks.
    2021 CFMoto 650GT BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
    7 May 2021
    The United States was the Rolls-Royce's biggest market in 2023, followed by China
    Rolls-Royce delivers record number of cars in 2023
    10 Jan 2024
    BMW plans to launch 19 products, including cars and motorcycles in India in CY2024.
    BMW India races to another record year: Breaking down the key numbers
    11 Jan 2024
    The upcoming Hero Mavrick 440 will be based on the Harley-Davidson X440 with the co-developed by Hero and Harley
    Hero Mavrick name confirmed for flagship 440 cc motorcycle, based on Harley X440
    10 Jan 2024
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    Both the motorcycles share the same underpinnings and hardware, the manufacturer has made only cosmetic changes.&nbsp;
    Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street motorcycle launched in India
    12 Oct 2022
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     