In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Keeway V302C choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway V302C Price starts at Rs 3.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, V302C engine makes power & torque 29.9 PS @ 8500 rpm & 26.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours.
Keeway offers the V302C in 1 colour.
The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl.
The V302C mileage is around 36 kmpl.
