Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes650GT vs Z650RS

CFMoto 650GT vs Kawasaki Z650RS

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki Z650RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Filters
650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Z650RS
Kawasaki Z650RS
STD
₹6.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm67.31 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
649.3 cc649 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1987,76,058
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0006,92,000
RTO
44,72055,360
Insurance
22,47828,698
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,45916,680

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS is expected to get traction control, complying with market regulations in the US but the feature could be made standard for other markets too
    Kawasaki Z650RS to get traction control in 2024
    12 Apr 2023
    The new Kawasaki Z650 RS features the same exterior styling as the bigger Z900 RS motorcycle.
    Kawasaki India launches K-CARE package for MY22 Z650RS, Ninja 1000SX bikes
    30 Nov 2021
    The 2024 Z650RS now comes with a three-level Kawasaki Traction Control System (KTRS)
    India-bound 2024 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed globally with traction control
    18 Oct 2023
    Kawasaki Z650RS will set its sight on other retro-classic models including the Triumph Bonneville range.
    Triumph Bonneville rivaling all-new Kawasaki Z650RS breaks cover
    28 Sept 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     