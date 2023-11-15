Saved Articles

CFMoto 650GT vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:112.8:1
Displacement
649.3 cc449 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm96.0 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1988,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0007,79,000
RTO
44,72062,320
Insurance
22,47825,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,45918,640

    Latest News

    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    The updated Kawasaki dirt bikes come with a lightweight aluminium perimeter frame.
    2022 Kawasaki KX250, KX450 launched in India starting at 7.99 lakh
    4 Sept 2021
    New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
    Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
    16 Jul 2023
    File picture for representational purpose only.
    Kawasaki to manufacture all-electric motorcycles by 2035
    13 Oct 2021
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
