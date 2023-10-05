In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs 4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less