In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki KLX230RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX230RS Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, KLX230RS engine makes power & torque 20 PS PS & 20.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The KLX230RS mileage is around 14 kmpl.
650GT vs KLX230RS Comparison