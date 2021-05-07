Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare Bikes650GT vs KLX 140

CFMoto 650GT vs Kawasaki KLX 140

In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki KLX 140 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
650GT
CFMoto 650GT
STD
₹5.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KLX 140
Kawasaki KLX 140
STD
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm54.4 mm
Max Torque
58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECUDigital DC-CDI
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:19.5:1
Displacement
649.3 cc144 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 4-stroke, Liquid cooledAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
21
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,26,1984,52,224
Ex-Showroom Price
5,59,0004,06,600
RTO
44,72032,528
Insurance
22,47813,096
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,4599,720

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The teaser image hints that the 650GT BS 6 motorcycle may not go through any notable exterior tweaks.
    2021 CFMoto 650GT BS 6 teased ahead of India launch
    7 May 2021
    The 2024 Kawasaki KX 85 is powered by an 84 cc single-cylinder, two-stroke engine
    2024 Kawasaki KX 85 and KLX 300R dirt bikes launched in India, priced from 4.20 lakh
    15 Nov 2023
    Kawasaki will reveal the new 2021 lineup in November.
    Kawasaki teases an armada of new 2021 models ahead of November reveal
    3 Oct 2020
    The new KLX450R arrives in India as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) just like its predecessor.
    2022 Kawasaki KLX450R launched in India
    18 Dec 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    View all
     