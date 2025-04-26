In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Kawasaki Eliminator choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Eliminator Price starts at Rs. 5.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, Eliminator engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 42.6 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Eliminator mileage is around 30 to 30 kmpl.
650GT vs Eliminator Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650gt
|Eliminator
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|₹ 5.62 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.0 kmpl
|30 to 30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649.3 cc
|451 cc
|Power
|62.54 PS PS
|45 PS PS