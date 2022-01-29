In 2023 CFMoto 650GT or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2023 CFMoto 650GT or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less