In 2026 CFMoto 650GT or Honda CBR650R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS PS & 58.5 Nm. On the other hand, CBR650R engine makes power & torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl.
650GT vs CBR650R Comparison