In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Ducati Scrambler 800 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 CFMoto 650GT or Ducati Scrambler 800 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650GT Price starts at Rs 5.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Scrambler 800 Price starts at Rs 7.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650GT engine makes power and torque 62.54 PS @ 9000 rpm & 58.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler 800 engine makes power & torque 72.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 66.2 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650GT in 2 colours. Ducati offers the Scrambler 800 in 3 colours. The 650GT mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. The Scrambler 800 mileage is around 20.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less