|Max Power
|33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|61.2 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|ECU
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|-
|Displacement
|292.4 cc
|334 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|78 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,58,209
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹18,320
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹10,889
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,549
|₹5,099