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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs Adventure [2024]

CFMoto 300NK vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
300NK vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk Adventure [2024]
BrandCFMotoYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc334 cc
Power33.99 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg187 kg
Height
1070 mm-
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
780 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
61.2 mm-
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc334 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
78 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2092,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,98,111
RTO
18,32015,848
Insurance
10,88912,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,857

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