In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
300NK vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|300nk
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|33.0 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|292 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|33.99 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS