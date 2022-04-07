HT Auto
CFMoto 300NK vs Yamaha R15 V4

300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Racing Blue
₹1.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:111.6 : 1
Displacement
292.4 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2091,99,924
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,74,800
RTO
18,32014,274
Insurance
10,88910,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,297

