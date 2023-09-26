In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
300NK vs R15 V4 Comparison