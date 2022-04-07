|Max Power
|33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|61.2 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|ECU
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11.3:1
|11.6 : 1
|Displacement
|292.4 cc
|155 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaft
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|78 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹2,58,209
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹18,320
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹10,889
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,549
|₹4,297