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HomeCompare Bikes300NK vs R15 V4

CFMoto 300NK vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 CFMoto 300NK or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 300NK Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 300NK engine makes power and torque 33.99 PS PS & 20.5 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 300NK in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The 300NK mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
300NK vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 300nk R15 v4
BrandCFMotoYamaha
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage33.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity292 cc155 cc
Power33.99 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
300NK
CFMoto 300NK
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 300NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L11 L
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
150 mm170 mm
Length
1990 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
151 kg142 kg
Height
1070 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
780 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - R17,Rear :-140/60 - R17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
33.99 PS @ 8800 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
61.2 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.5 Nm @ 7200 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
ECU-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.3:1-
Displacement
292.4 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder,4-stroke,Liquid cooled,4-value,DOHC,Balance shaftLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
78 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Steel tubular-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Cantilever typeLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
Retractable typeTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Features
Riding Modes
YesTrack,Street
Tachometer
Digital-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,58,2091,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0001,73,050
RTO
18,32013,844
Insurance
10,88911,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,5494,266

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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